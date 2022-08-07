Taboola.com (TBLA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Taboola.com to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Taboola.com has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $354.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.93 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. On average, analysts expect Taboola.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLA opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Taboola.com has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $10.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Taboola.com by 46.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,157 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 171.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 17.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 127,139 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 127.7% during the first quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 587,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 329,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 409,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 105,270 shares during the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

See Also

