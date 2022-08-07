ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALLETE Stock Performance

ALLETE stock opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $61.83.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.