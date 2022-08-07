StockNews.com Downgrades Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.40.
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:AKR opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.
About Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
