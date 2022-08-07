WM Technology (MAPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect WM Technology to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. On average, analysts expect WM Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WM Technology stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The company has a market cap of $472.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

In other WM Technology news, Director Justin Hartfield sold 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $47,033.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,280 shares in the company, valued at $141,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin Dean sold 10,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $56,083.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,254.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin Hartfield sold 10,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $47,033.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,745 shares of company stock worth $537,430.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the first quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in WM Technology by 511.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in WM Technology by 1,818.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in WM Technology by 770.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares during the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

