Piper Sandler Raises Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target to $4.50

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Aeva Technologies Stock Up 12.2 %

NYSE AEVA opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. Aeva Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies ( NYSE:AEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,407.47% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Aeva Technologies by 32.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 280,695 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 62.0% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.