Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Raised to $196.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $196.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.95.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB opened at $237.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.77. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $291.48.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $3,447,000. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Albemarle by 5.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Albemarle by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

