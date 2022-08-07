Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) PT Raised to $6.00

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2022

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAVGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Weave Communications Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $355.82 million and a P/E ratio of -3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 219.35% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weave Communications

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 39,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $197,579.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,386,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,565,308.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 128,841 shares of company stock valued at $603,248 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 236.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Weave Communications

(Get Rating)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.