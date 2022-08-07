Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) PT Raised to $6.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.91. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $355.82 million and a P/E ratio of -3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 219.35% and a negative net margin of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 39,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $197,579.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,386,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,565,308.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 128,841 shares of company stock valued at $603,248 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Weave Communications by 236.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Weave Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

