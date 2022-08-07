Solid Power (SLDP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

Solid Power Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SLDP opened at $6.60 on Friday. Solid Power has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Volta Energy Technologies, Llc sold 457,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $2,856,743.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,246,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,042,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLDP. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth $1,662,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Solid Power by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 58,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Solid Power by 24,792.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Solid Power by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

See Also

