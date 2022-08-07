Maiden (MHLD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 million during the quarter.

Shares of MHLD stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. Maiden has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Maiden by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Maiden by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maiden by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maiden by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

