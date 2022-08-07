Royce & Associates LP Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.14% of Turning Point Brands worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 368,764 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 272,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 76,177 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $6,441,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

NYSE TPB opened at $24.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.34. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

