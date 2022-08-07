Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,668 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.06% of Rent-A-Center worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Insider Activity at Rent-A-Center

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rent-A-Center Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $28.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.67. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 191.55%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.