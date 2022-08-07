Royce & Associates LP Has $998,000 Holdings in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of MarketWise worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MarketWise by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MarketWise by 612.1% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 402,994 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 346,399 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $77,810.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 239,388 shares in the company, valued at $600,863.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 720,112 shares of company stock worth $1,913,170. Insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketWise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

Shares of MKTW stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. MarketWise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $13.71.

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

