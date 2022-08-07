Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.17% of Mitek Systems worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 17.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.85 million, a P/E ratio of 78.57 and a beta of 0.64. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

