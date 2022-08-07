New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 278,715 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,715 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.40% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $88,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $94,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $9.23 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

