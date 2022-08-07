New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $12.59 Million Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,960 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,987 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $12,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $54.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 28.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.