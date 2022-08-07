New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $11.49 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Whirlpool worth $11,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $168.46 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $145.93 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

