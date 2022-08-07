SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.24% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $12,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEAS. KeyCorp cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

SEAS opened at $52.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.09. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.65.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 562.22%. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

