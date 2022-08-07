Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 12.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) rose 12.6% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 79,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,207,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 11.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 515.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.