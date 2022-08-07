Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 12.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) rose 12.6% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.34. Approximately 79,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,207,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.
The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sana Biotechnology to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83.
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
