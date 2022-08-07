New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 46,808 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.02% of Avid Bioservices worth $12,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,725,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,700,000 after buying an additional 570,796 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,441,000 after purchasing an additional 494,638 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 1st quarter valued at $28,338,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 103,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 948,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 106.75%. The business had revenue of $31.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. Research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $39,457.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $80,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,272.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $39,457.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,754.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,059 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

