New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 41,685 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,437 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 41,685 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Lyft worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after acquiring an additional 61,761 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 44.6% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 18.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lyft by 26.5% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYFT. KeyCorp began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lyft from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lyft from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.11. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 43.21% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.