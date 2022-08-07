California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,885 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Iridium Communications worth $10,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $45.47 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.99.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,178.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,944.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

