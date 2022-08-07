2,354 Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 48.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $1,270,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 288,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,048,000 after acquiring an additional 123,147 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 35,873 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NTR opened at $83.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.64. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $117.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

