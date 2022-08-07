Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 934,292 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after acquiring an additional 422,626 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,278,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 349,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,390,000 after purchasing an additional 281,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BEPC opened at $40.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -246.15%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.