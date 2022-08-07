Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,103,000 after buying an additional 132,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,007,000 after acquiring an additional 399,021 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,355,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,236,000 after acquiring an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,736,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after purchasing an additional 145,263 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $100.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.66. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.45 and a one year high of $107.10.

