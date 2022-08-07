The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Position Reduced by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,656,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,110,307 shares of company stock worth $81,621,609 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised The Carlyle Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

