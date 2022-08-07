Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

PGX stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $15.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.