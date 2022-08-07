Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 38 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,094,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,796,302,000 after acquiring an additional 664,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,506,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,526,000 after buying an additional 91,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after buying an additional 54,510 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,761,000 after buying an additional 42,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total value of $1,848,279.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $341.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $308.62 and a 200-day moving average of $347.42. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.89 and a 12 month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

