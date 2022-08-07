5,112 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,722,000 after purchasing an additional 733,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,562,000 after acquiring an additional 703,925 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $32,517,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4,433.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 538,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 526,650 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,147,000 after purchasing an additional 206,254 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PENN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Penn National Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $34.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.46 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.23.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

