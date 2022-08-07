Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Ally Financial by 1,510.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth $66,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial stock opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

