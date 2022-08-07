Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,793 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,793 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $666,860,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 140,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,039,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMO opened at $98.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.24. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $90.44 and a 52 week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

BMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.77.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

