AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Shares Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Epiq Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,475,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 128,357 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 4,619.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 675,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 661,553 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 783.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 297,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 264,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AQB opened at $1.56 on Friday. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $5.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59. The company has a current ratio of 43.90, a quick ratio of 43.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies ( NASDAQ:AQB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,128.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.