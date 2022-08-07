Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,449 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $146.77 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.15 and a 12-month high of $150.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.18.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

