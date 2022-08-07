RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
Shares of KMB stock opened at $133.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.14. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark
In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.
