5,875 Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 607,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,846,000 after buying an additional 14,202 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at about $2,722,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 43.6% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.