Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Barings BDC

In related news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 16,035 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 18,121 shares of company stock valued at $185,749 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

BBDC opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 51.33%. The company had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

