Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE THC opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.60. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.43.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

