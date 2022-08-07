RMB Capital Management LLC Has $474,000 Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 231.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 47,346 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth about $4,607,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

RWT opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market cap of $971.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.07. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65.

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 242.11%.

Redwood Trust declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on RWT. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

