Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $59,000 in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 43,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 29,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $144,289.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $85,608.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 36,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $144,289.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,716.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.19. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.00.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 75.37%. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

About Nektar Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Articles

