Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given “Neutral” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $83.00 price target on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.92.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.3 %

SBUX stock opened at $85.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average of $83.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,625.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 288,234 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after acquiring an additional 271,526 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 43,396 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

