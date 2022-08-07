Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $83,000 in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 151.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $86.19 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.22.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

