Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives $18.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Fisker during the second quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Fisker by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Fisker by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,010,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,366,000 after purchasing an additional 667,499 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fisker by 9.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of FSR opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Fisker has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 59.84% and a negative net margin of 610,674.38%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fisker will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

