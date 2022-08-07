Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Friday after R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $17.00. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fisker traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.78. 182,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,693,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.82.

Institutional Trading of Fisker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its holdings in Fisker by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 5,714,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,444 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Fisker by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,923 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,605 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,357,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,903,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 610,674.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.84%. The business’s revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

