Bernard J. Zovighian Sells 4,811 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

EW stock opened at $106.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.27. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

