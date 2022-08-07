Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

AY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AY opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.75 and a beta of 0.73. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Articles

