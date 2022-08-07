Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% during trading on Friday after R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $17.00. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock. Fisker traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 182,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,693,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSR. Cowen dropped their price target on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Fisker from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 59.84% and a negative net margin of 610,674.38%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

