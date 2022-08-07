Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Agree Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $76.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.05 and a 200 day moving average of $68.57. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $79.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,921,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,802,000 after acquiring an additional 253,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,276,000 after purchasing an additional 361,722 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,999,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,144,000 after purchasing an additional 237,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Agree Realty by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after buying an additional 218,492 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

