Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADC. Truist Financial raised their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Agree Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.77.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ADC opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.57. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $79.98.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agree Realty will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,921,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $923,802,000 after buying an additional 253,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,276,000 after purchasing an additional 361,722 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,999,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,144,000 after purchasing an additional 237,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after acquiring an additional 218,492 shares in the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

