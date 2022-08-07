Patrick Harshman Sells 50,000 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Harshman sold 50,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HLIT stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Harmonic had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $157.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Harmonic by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 299,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,321 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 18.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 480,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $2,118,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,050,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,458,000 after purchasing an additional 428,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Harmonic by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

