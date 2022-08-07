Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Raymond James

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TNDM opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.80. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $155.86.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,260. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,260. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at $703,054.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 309,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.