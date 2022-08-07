Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Raymond James

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.40.
Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of TNDM opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.80. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $155.86.
Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care
In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,260. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,260. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John F. Sheridan acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.90 per share, with a total value of $174,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at $703,054.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 309,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.