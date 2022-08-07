Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Lake Street Capital

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $166.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.40.

TNDM opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.64 and a beta of 0.80. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $155.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,064,202.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,658,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

